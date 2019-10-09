Betty Nevill Hewett
Betty Nevill Hewett, 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Givens Estate, Asheville, N.C.
Betty was born Aug. 20, 1927, to Dr. P.L. Nevill and Edna Kennedy Nevill. She graduated from the University of South Carolina and taught for 35 years in Lexington City and Brunswick County schools. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma teacher's sorority and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lexington, N.C.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Otto Hewett, and her brother, Paul H. Nevill. Surviving are her daughters, Diane Bowman and husband Mike, of Mt. Airy, and June Hewett, of Black Mountain; two grandchildren, Betsy White and husband Brian, and Lee Bowman and wife Jessica; and three great-grandchildren, Abby, Jace and Olivia.
The graveside service was held on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery, 1356 Holden Beach Road, Supply, N.C. 28462 (Brunswick County). Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Rd. is assisting the family in Asheville and Brunswick Funeral Service is assisting the family in Shallotte.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Oct. 10, 2019