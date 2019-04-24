Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Lee Peek. View Sign Service Information White Funeral and Cremation Service 603 Ocean Hwy E Bolivia , NC 28422 (910)-754-6848 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Ellijay Missionary Baptist Church Franklin , NC View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Ellijay Missionary Baptist Church Franklin , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Billy Lee Peek, age 81, of Supply passed away on Sunday the twenty first of April 2019, in the Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

Born in Franklin on the seventeenth of March 1938, he was a son of the late Carl Augustus and Delphia Mae Miller Peek. Billy was retired from the U.S. Navy and the Jackson County Sheriff Department in Sylva. He was a member of Sharon United Methodist Church in Supply. Billy was an avid reader, and enjoyed scuba diving, fishing, canoeing, traveling, collecting guns, and hunting. He was a talented carpenter, woodworker and locksmith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters, Bertha, Irene, Martha, Hallie and Christine.

Survivors include his loving wife of forty-six years, Diane Johnson Peek; a daughter, Kirsten Peek of Cullowhee; a brother, Sanford E. Peek Sr. of Summerville, S.C.; three grandchildren, Sierra Anderson, Jonas Stovall and Ethan Stovall; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be conducted at two o'clock in the afternoon on Saturday the twenty seventh April 2019, in the Ellijay Missionary Baptist Church, Franklin. An inurnment service with military honors will follow in the church cemetery. A memorial service was held in the Sharon United Methodist Church on Tuesday.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

The family requests with gratitude that any donations be made in his name to the at P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Condolences may be offered to the family at

White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel

Billy Lee Peek, age 81, of Supply passed away on Sunday the twenty first of April 2019, in the Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.Born in Franklin on the seventeenth of March 1938, he was a son of the late Carl Augustus and Delphia Mae Miller Peek. Billy was retired from the U.S. Navy and the Jackson County Sheriff Department in Sylva. He was a member of Sharon United Methodist Church in Supply. Billy was an avid reader, and enjoyed scuba diving, fishing, canoeing, traveling, collecting guns, and hunting. He was a talented carpenter, woodworker and locksmith.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters, Bertha, Irene, Martha, Hallie and Christine.Survivors include his loving wife of forty-six years, Diane Johnson Peek; a daughter, Kirsten Peek of Cullowhee; a brother, Sanford E. Peek Sr. of Summerville, S.C.; three grandchildren, Sierra Anderson, Jonas Stovall and Ethan Stovall; and a host of nieces and nephews.Memorial services will be conducted at two o'clock in the afternoon on Saturday the twenty seventh April 2019, in the Ellijay Missionary Baptist Church, Franklin. An inurnment service with military honors will follow in the church cemetery. A memorial service was held in the Sharon United Methodist Church on Tuesday.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.The family requests with gratitude that any donations be made in his name to the at P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.Condolences may be offered to the family at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Apr. 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Brunswick Beacon Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close