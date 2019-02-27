Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobbette Zollinger Parsons. View Sign



Bobbette Zollinger Parsons, 78, Conyers, Ga., late of Ocean Isle Beach, died peacefully early Saturday morning, Feb. 23, 2019, at the Emory University Hospital inpatient Hospice Unit in Decatur, Ga. She was born in Wilkinsburg, Pa., on May 24, 1940, the oldest child of the late Robert William Zollinger and the former Betty Beatrice Benkert.

She is preceded in death by a brother, Thomas T. Zollinger. Her sister, Prudence Zollinger Moore, lives in Louisville, Ky. She had three children, the Rev. Scott Wilson-Parsons (Rev. Mary Jane) of Ocean Isle Beach, Leslee Clayton (Kevin) of Snellville, Ga., and Annie Outlaw (Cobb) of Dublin, Ga.; nine grandchildren, Wesley Simon-Parsons (Amanda) of Toano, Va., Kevin Clayton Jr. (Allison) of Memphis, Tenn., William Clayton (Katy) of Nashville, Tenn., Matthew Clayton of Snellville, Ga., Thomas Parsons of Raleigh, Taylor Clayton of Snellville, Beth Clayton of Snellville, Ga., Evan Outlaw of Dublin, Ga., and Ellie Outlaw of Dublin, Ga., and one great-granddaughter, Beckett Clayton of Snellville. Nephews include Monty Moore, John Moore and Jimmy Zollinger. She also leaves behind many dear and lasting friendships.

Bobbette raised three children to adulthood with her former husband Les Parsons, engaging in the role of homemaker and mother with commitment and perseverance. She was an avid reader throughout her life, she sewed, quilted, created many beautiful cross-stitch pieces, collected unique tea pots and cookbooks, playing skip-bo and always loved decorating for the holidays.

As a child, Bobbette moved from the Pittsburgh area to Louisville, Ky., with her family where her father stressed both academic success and physical fitness. Bobbette attended Western Kentucky University seeking a degree in physical education prior to meeting and marrying Les, starting a family and having her first two children in Louisville. In 1967, the family moved to Decatur, Ga., where Annie later would be born.

Later in life, Bobbette lived in a number of different places, most often moving to be near family or friends, beginning in Dillard, Ga., then Dublin, Ga. (near daughter Annie), Wright, Wyo. (near brother Tommy), St. Matthews, S.C. (near life-long friends John and Alli Thomas), Louisville, Ky. (near sister Prudence), Ocean Isle Beach (near son Scott), and finally landing in Conyers, Ga. (near daughter Leslee). In each case she renewed the bonds of friendship and family and made new and lasting friendships along the way.

Services of Death and Resurrection were held Monday, Feb. 25, at 3 p.m. at Northlake Church of Christ, 1625 Cooledge Road, Tucker, Ga., with the Rev. Ike Reeser presiding. An additional service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Seaside United Methodist Church, 1300 Seaside Road, Sunset Beach, where Bobbette was a member. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to your local Humane Society.

Bobbette Zollinger Parsons, 78, Conyers, Ga., late of Ocean Isle Beach, died peacefully early Saturday morning, Feb. 23, 2019, at the Emory University Hospital inpatient Hospice Unit in Decatur, Ga. She was born in Wilkinsburg, Pa., on May 24, 1940, the oldest child of the late Robert William Zollinger and the former Betty Beatrice Benkert.She is preceded in death by a brother, Thomas T. Zollinger. Her sister, Prudence Zollinger Moore, lives in Louisville, Ky. She had three children, the Rev. Scott Wilson-Parsons (Rev. Mary Jane) of Ocean Isle Beach, Leslee Clayton (Kevin) of Snellville, Ga., and Annie Outlaw (Cobb) of Dublin, Ga.; nine grandchildren, Wesley Simon-Parsons (Amanda) of Toano, Va., Kevin Clayton Jr. (Allison) of Memphis, Tenn., William Clayton (Katy) of Nashville, Tenn., Matthew Clayton of Snellville, Ga., Thomas Parsons of Raleigh, Taylor Clayton of Snellville, Beth Clayton of Snellville, Ga., Evan Outlaw of Dublin, Ga., and Ellie Outlaw of Dublin, Ga., and one great-granddaughter, Beckett Clayton of Snellville. Nephews include Monty Moore, John Moore and Jimmy Zollinger. She also leaves behind many dear and lasting friendships.Bobbette raised three children to adulthood with her former husband Les Parsons, engaging in the role of homemaker and mother with commitment and perseverance. She was an avid reader throughout her life, she sewed, quilted, created many beautiful cross-stitch pieces, collected unique tea pots and cookbooks, playing skip-bo and always loved decorating for the holidays.As a child, Bobbette moved from the Pittsburgh area to Louisville, Ky., with her family where her father stressed both academic success and physical fitness. Bobbette attended Western Kentucky University seeking a degree in physical education prior to meeting and marrying Les, starting a family and having her first two children in Louisville. In 1967, the family moved to Decatur, Ga., where Annie later would be born.Later in life, Bobbette lived in a number of different places, most often moving to be near family or friends, beginning in Dillard, Ga., then Dublin, Ga. (near daughter Annie), Wright, Wyo. (near brother Tommy), St. Matthews, S.C. (near life-long friends John and Alli Thomas), Louisville, Ky. (near sister Prudence), Ocean Isle Beach (near son Scott), and finally landing in Conyers, Ga. (near daughter Leslee). In each case she renewed the bonds of friendship and family and made new and lasting friendships along the way.Services of Death and Resurrection were held Monday, Feb. 25, at 3 p.m. at Northlake Church of Christ, 1625 Cooledge Road, Tucker, Ga., with the Rev. Ike Reeser presiding. An additional service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Seaside United Methodist Church, 1300 Seaside Road, Sunset Beach, where Bobbette was a member. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to your local Humane Society. Religious Service Information Northlake Church of Christ

1625 Cooledge Rd

Tucker, GA 30084

Send Flowers Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Feb. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Brunswick Beacon Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close