Brandon Lloyd Stephens passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 3, at the age of 35. Brandon was born in Thomasville, N.C., on Nov. 14, 1984, to Timmy Nash Stephens and Judith Lelane Lloyd Stephens. He was a loving father, son, brother, and uncle. He recently returned to Thomasville after living in Calabash for approximately 15 years.



Brandon was driven by his overwhelming and unconditional love for his children, Everest Henry Stephens, age five, and Waverly Kate Stephens, age four. They were his greatest accomplishment and joy. He cherished the time spent reading to them, teaching them sports, chasing them in the park, sharing movies with them or merely watching them sleep. His contagious light shone whenever he was around his Everest and "Wavey Baby." He always ended his conversations with Everest and Waverly by saying "I love you."



He had the distinct honor of making the varsity basketball team as a freshman for Ledford Senior High School. Brandon continued his passion for the sport by playing in church league games for a span of ten years in Brunswick County. Brandon lived his life as a diehard UNC Tarheel and Minnesota Vikings fan while sharing this joyful and faithful passion with his parents and brother.



Brandon also had a gift for landscaping and could transform any piece of land into a space that would be the envy of any neighborhood. He had a great work ethic and was a well-respected assistant superintendent at various golf courses and clubs in the Calabash area. He fulfilled his lifelong dream when he opened his own lawn care companies Sacred Willow Landscaping in Calabash and later Everwave Lawn Care in Thomasville.



Brandon was never a stranger and had a contagious spirit that brought a smile to everyone's face. He had a positive outlook on life and was strong in his Christian faith attending Coastal Vineyard Church and Highest Praise both in Shallotte. He started each day feeling confident that he was walking in God's grace and taught his children the importance of living a Christ-centered life. His infectious smile, sense of humor, and willingness to help anyone, will be missed dearly by all who knew him.



Brandon is survived by his loving children, Everest and Waverly; his parents Timmy and Judith Stephens; his brother Andrew Tyler (Caroline) Stephens; and his grandmother, Rita Davis Lloyd. He is also survived by his aunts Sherri Martin (Knute Peterson) and Carin (Gary) Hiott; uncle Robbie (Debbie) Stephens; cousins Carl Hiott and Lauren Stephens; nephews Carter Stephens and Giovanni Palmieri; niece Collins Stephens; and the mother of his children Mary Stephens-Clark.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at First United Methodist Church, 100 E Sunrise Avenue, Thomasville, N.C. 27360. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. In celebration of Brandon, please feel free to wear your finest Carolina or Vikings gear. The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to a church or charity in Brandon's name.





