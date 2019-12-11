Guest Book View Sign Service Information Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home 1051 Durham Rd. Wake Forest , NC 27587 (919)-556-7400 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home 1051 Durham Rd. Wake Forest , NC 27587 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home 1051 Durham Rd. Wake Forest , NC 27587 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Brenda Gray Harrelson Batchelor, 71, of Wake Forest, formerly of Ocean Isle, passed away at her home on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Brenda was born in Whiteville, on July 30, 1948. She was the daughter of the late William Ernest and Nettie Windham Harrelson.Brenda graduated from Whiteville High School and Hardbarger Business College. She spent the majority of her life giving back to her community. Her lifelong passion was volunteering and philanthropy. She was a regular volunteer at both Rex Hospital in Raleigh and Grand Strand Hospital in Myrtle Beach. She also served as a Stephens Minister in the Presbyterian church for many years and served on the board of trustees for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. One of her greatest loves was serving in the North Carolina Federation of Women's Club. She began in the Raleigh Junior Woman's Club and served as president. She also served as chairperson on the Board of Directors of the North Carolina Federation of the Women's Club. Her work with the Women's Club brought her immense joy throughout her life.Brenda leaves behind many family members and friends who have been touched by her kindness and love. Because of her great love for philanthropy, the family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations be made in her honor to their favorite charities.Brenda was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, of 52 years, Claude Batchelor, Jr., of the home; her son, Brent Batchelor of Los Angeles, Calif.; her sisters, Kathryn Harrelson Blackwell (David) of Wake Forest and Carolyn Harrelson Fitch (Kemper) of Kennesaw, Ga.; and brother Jimmy Harrelson (Vickie) of Whiteville; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.Friends visited with the family from 12 to 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, December 11, at Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home, 1051 Durham Road, Wake Forest, followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial followed the funeral service in Pine Forest Memorial Gardens. Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Dec. 12, 2019

