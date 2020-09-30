Brenda Nell Johnston McLeod, 78, of Calabash, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 3, 1942, a daughter of the late William Henry Johnston and Leola Core Johnston; also preceded in death by one sister and two brothers.
Mrs. McLeod loved the Lord and to use her voice to sing his praises. She was affiliated with Avon for many years.
Surviving are her husband of 60 years, Steven H. McLeod of the home; two sons, Steven Harold McLeod Jr. of Ocean Isle Beach and Craig Dejon McLeod and wife Kimberly of Falling Waters, W.Va.; a sister, Sheila Williams and husband Frank of Eastover; a sister-in-law, Jenny Ruth Johnston of Erwin; four grandchildren, Jacksen McLeod, Jared McLeod, Tyler McLeod and Jenna McLeod; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were Monday, Sept. 28, at Brunswick Funeral Service Shallotte Chapel with the Rev. Rick Holly officiating. Burial will follow in Brunswick Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
