Brian Keith Shallcross
Brian Keith Shallcross, 49, of Boiling Spring Lakes, passed away on Sept. 15, 2019.
Brian was born Dec. 14, 1969 in Rahway, N.J. For Brian, family always came first, however he had a strong desire to help others. He was a very active member of the Southport Lions Club, where he served on the board. He also volunteered at the Southport–Oak Island Interchurch Food Pantry in Boiling Spring Lakes. Even though he was blind, Brian was an amazing woodworker. Brian built furniture, planter boxes, and even an entertainment center, using a talking tape measure and hand saws.
Survivors include his wife Brenda Shallcross; his father Robert L. Shallcross, Jr.; mother Doris Hooten and step-father Mark; a maternal grandmother Carrie Murdock; a son Ryan Shallcross and fiancé Meredith Johnson; a daughter Kristen Shallcross; a step-son Andrew Chen and wife Laura; four step-daughters, Karen Chen, Suelynn Chen and husband Matthew DiGiuseppe, Emily Parks, and Melissa Parks; two brothers Robert Jesse Shallcross and Dylan Hooten and wife Isabella; four step-grandchildren, Tyler, Isabella, Jack, and Eloise; a nephew Braxton Hooten; and several other aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members; and his service dog Ivanka-Daisy, "The Wonder Dog."
The funeral service was held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20 in the Peacock – Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tom Johnson officiating. The family held visitation prior to the service from 5 to 7 p.m., also at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Southport Lions Foundation, Inc. P.O. Box 10187, Southport, N.C. 28461 or to Southport Oak Island Interchurch Fellowship (food pantry) PO Box 711, Oak Island, NC, 28465.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock – Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Sept. 26, 2019