Brittany Amanda Milliken, 33, of Ash, N.C. died May 6, 2020. Born in Horry County, S.C. on Dec. 8, 1986, she was the daughter of Jeffrey Milliken of Shallotte and Sonja Russ Milliken of Ash. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers Jerry Russ and Ronnie Tripp.
She was a 2005 graduate of West Brunswick High School and enjoyed crafts and visiting flea markets.
Surviving, in addition to her parents, are her daughter, Rayn Sunshine Milliken, Ash; sister, Mallory Milliken, Ash; maternal grandmother, Judy Russ, Ash; paternal grandfather, Lloyd Milliken of Shallotte; and paternal grandmother, Millie Tripp, Shallotte.
A graveside service was conducted at 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 12, in Russ Haven Family Cemetery, Ash, by the Rev. Jeff Russ and the Rev. Donnie Jones. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, May 11, at the funeral home. Honorary Casket Bearers were Brian Milliken, Bryan Nelson, Jereld Russ, Allen Bulak, Patrick Pendleton and Johnathan Pendergraft.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on May 28, 2020