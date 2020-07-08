1/1
Bruce and Ann Smith
1943 - 2020
Bruce and Ann Smith of Pleasant View, Tenn., formerly of Shallotte, have passed away of natural causes. Bruce passed on Feb. 27, 2020, while Ann passed on July 4, 2020. Both were 76 years old. Bruce was born in Livingston, Tenn. on May 28, 1943, to Clayton and Lily Smith. Ann was born Jan. 6, 1944, in Paducah, Ky. to R.C. and Betty Cullen.
They are survived by their daughters Paula Smith and Ginger Cork and their five grandchildren Lauren Smith, Kadi Smith, Jared Smith, Riley Cork and Reagan Cork. There will be no services at this time due to both of them donating their bodies to science.

Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jul. 8, 2020.
