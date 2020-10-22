Bryan Robert Smith, Sr., born Nov. 26, 1929, took his heavenly flight on Oct. 14, at his home. He joined his parents, Sicero Joseph Smith, Bessie Hickman Smith, and brother, Horace Smith, walking (praise God) and singing as he met them.
Bryan was born and lived out his earthly life on the family farm on Pireway Road, Longwood, North Carolina. A farmer at heart and construction worker, he loved God, his family, his fellow man and his church. His life was fulfilled with these things. Bryan was a member of Friendship Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and at various periods in his life as Sunday School director, church treasurer, adult men Sunday School teacher, and building supervisor and trustee. When the church began to talk of constructing a new sanctuary, he worked diligently with fellow Christians in its construction. It was his desire to honor God and God's people at Friendship to build the new building and be debt free. Bryan was active in many organizations and received many awards. He served for 54 years as Brunswick County Soil and Water Supervisor and 37 years as Director on the Board of Brunswick Electric Membership Cooperation. His greatest accomplishments were in his church work and his family.
Survivors include his wife of 74 years, Jacqueline Smith; his four children, Bryan Robert Smith, Jr. (Carolyn), Joseph Nelson Smith, Sr. (Barbara), Samuel Cicero Smith (Orbie), and LeAnne Smith Altman (Gary); seven grandchildren, Sonya Smith Burchell (Alan), Andrew Bryan Smith, Joseph Nelson Smith, Jr. (Karen), Robert Benjamin Smith, Kimberly Smith Allen (Chris), Sarah Altman Gaddy (Cameron), and Jacqueline Rebecca Altman; two sisters, Isolene Rosa and Dora Mae Kannady; two sisters-in-law, Mary Zillah Dawson and Iris Bennett; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins; a special neighbor, Steve Long (Renee); and workers, Ricky Simmons and Miles Price.
Graveside services (due to coronavirus) were Saturday, Oct. 17, at Bennettown Cemetery located beside the Smith/Bennett Family Farm, 2206 Ash Little River Road, Ash, North Carolina. The Revs. Mark Register and Moses Herring officiated the service.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Smith, Jr., Andy Smith, Alan Burchell, Cameron Gaddy, Damon Kirwin and Clay Burchell.
Mr. Smith laid in state Friday, Oct. 16, from 3 to 7 p.m. at White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 2206 Ash Little River Road, Ash, North Carolina 28420.
You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte.