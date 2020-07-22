1/
Buford Wade "Wayne" Smith
1932 - 2020
Buford Wade "Wayne" Smith, 87, of Shallotte died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at his home.
"Wayne" was born September 11, 1932 in Patrick County, Va., son of the late Thomas Auburn and Bettie Mae Smith. He is an Army veteran, worked for 20 years at Ford Motor Company, and also at Ganley Dodge both in Cleveland, Ohio. He rode a 1500 Gold Wing Motorcycle and was a western square dancer for many years. He always had a smile on his face and was quick to help anyone in need. He was loved by many for his funny antics and his big heart. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Iris, Clyde, and Vance.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Andrea Kaputa Smith of Shallotte; children Michael (Suzan), Randall, Brenda Lukic, of Cleveland, Ohio, Maureen Schrader (Rob) of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, Lisa Pokoluk of Shallotte, N.C. and Larissa Malcolm (Devon) of Cleveland, Ohio; grandchildren: Matthew (Lauren), Melanie (Karl), Angela Lukic, Alex Lukic, Ella Pokoluk, and Lily Pokoluk; great-grandchildren, Karmela and Gavin. He was brother to Cecil, Hazel, Mildred, and Winford; and had numerous nieces and nephews.
You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte Chapel

Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral and Cremation Service
3660 Express Drive
Shallotte, NC 28470
9107543333
