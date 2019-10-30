Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. C. Scott Wilson-Parsons. View Sign Service Information Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory 5229 Ocean Hwy W Shallotte , NC 28459 (910)-754-6363 Send Flowers Obituary

Rev. C. Scott Wilson-Parsons

Rev. C. Scott Wilson-Parsons, 57, of Ocean Isle Beach, faithful servant of our Lord Jesus Christ, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born Nov. 7, 1961 to Charles Lester and Bobbette Zollinger Parsons. His mother preceded him in death.

A Service of Death and Resurrection will be held Friday, Nov.1, All Saints' Day, at 10 a.m. at Seaside United Methodist Church, Sunset Beach, where Scott served as Co-Pastor with spouse Rev. Mary Jane Wilson-Parsons from 2009 to 2019. Rev. Stefanie Riley will proclaim the gospel through the homily, and Rev. Francis Daniel will officiate. Friends and colleagues will give witness to Scott's life, and Seaside's sanctuary choir will bring special music. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall, to be followed by inurnment in the Garden of the Disciples.

Scott was born in Louisville, Ky. At the age of five he and his family moved to Decatur, Ga. Scott was a graduate of Columbia High School in Decatur, Young Harris College, LaGrange College, and received a Master of Divinity degree from Duke University Divinity School in 1987. He was an avid Duke basketball and football fan. During his illness he was delighted to receive a personal telephone call of encouragement and well wishes from Duke football coach David Cutcliffe.

Scott's ministry career included local church appointments through the United Methodist Church to serve Allen-Lee, New Hope and Gay (Ga.); Chatham and Mt. Zion in Chatham Co. N.C.; the Cairo Circuit (Bold Springs, Woodland and Friendship); Minister of Evangelism, Albany First; and Hawkinsville First, where Scott and Mary Jane served as the first co-pastor clergy couple in the South Georgia Annual Conference. After returning to North Carolina he served Pilmoor Memorial, Currituck, and Seaside, Sunset Beach.

During seminary he also served as a Transportation/Bus Supervisor for Duke University Transit, Durham, N.C. In Albany, Ga., Scott served as a leader in the Albany Area Interfaith Rebuilding Coalition following tropical storm Alberto (500-year flood) in 1994-1995. He oversaw the recovery and rebuilding of hundreds of storm-damaged homes through his work at Albany First UMC. In Hawkinsville, Scott served as a member of the Board of Directors for the United Way. While living in Currituck County, Scott served as a member and president of the Camden County Community Development Corporation's Board of Directors. He was also instrumental in developing a "Steps to Success" program for women with children living in poverty in northeastern North Carolina.

Scott's many interests included all things technology, astronomy, political science, church liturgy and liturgical life, poetry, photography, biblical history, aircraft, trains, building maintenance and enhancement, and general knowledge. No matter what he read, saw or heard, he remembered it. Scott was a gifted teacher and minister of the gospel, a caring pastor, a justice-seeker and a devoted family member.

Besides his spouse and father, Scott is survived by his stepmother, Diane Parsons, Gainesville, Ga.; two grown children, Wesley Simon-Parsons (Amanda) of Toano, Va., and Thomas Parsons of Cary, N.C.; two sisters, Leslee Parsons Clayton of Snellville, Ga. (Kevin, Sr.) and Annie Parsons Outlaw of Dublin, Ga. (Cobb); one grandchild, Sophia Parsons; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by chosen family members in love, Lauren Cross and Will and Jaime Mabry, and grandchildren in love, Sara and Logan Mabry.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are requested for any of the following: Seaside United Methodist Church; Seaside's Food Pantry; Seaside's STARS literacy program for children. Gifts to any of these can be directed c/o: Seaside UMC, 1300 Seaside Rd SW, Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468.

Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte



