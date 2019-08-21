Cammie Robinson Brown
Cammie Robinson Brown, 69, of Greensboro died unexpectedly on July 31, 2019. She was born on October 21, 1949 in Southport, N.C, the daughter of William G. and Garthy Galloway Robinson.
She taught school at Sedgefield Elementary School until her retirement. She enjoyed needle point and crocheting. Cammie was a friend to many and will be deeply missed.
Cammie was preceded in death by her husband, James "Steve" Brown in 2013. She is survived by her son, William Brown and wife Miranda of Greensboro, N.C.; step daughter, Kimberly Mills of Raleigh; and very special friend, Donnie R. Brown of Greensboro.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday August 24, 2019 at Dixon Chapel United Methodist Church in Varnamtown, with Pastor Bill Negron officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church following the service. You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte Chapel 754-3333.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Aug. 22, 2019