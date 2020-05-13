Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Ann Pozdol. View Sign Service Information Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory 5229 Ocean Hwy W Shallotte , NC 28459 (910)-754-6363 Celebration of Life To be announced at a later date St. Brendan the Navigator Roman Catholic Church View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Ann Pozdol, 72, of Sunset Beach, N.C. passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020.

Carol was born on April 12, 1948 in Chicago, Ill., to the late Harry and Ann Maly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother John.



After 35 years in the greater Chicago area, Carol and her family relocated to Bridgewater, N.J. for 23 years. For the past 14 years, Carol was happy to call Sunset Beach her home.

Carol was a dedicated wife and mother, first and foremost. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grammy. She had a beautiful, cheerful personality that endeared her to family and friends. Always willing to listen or help anyone, Carol touched the lives of so many.



Surviving is her loving husband of 48 years, Michael; sons, Michael Pozdol (Cindy), of Odenton, Md., Kevin Pozdol (Stephanie) of Davidson, N.C.; brother, Thomas Maly (Frances) of Schaumburg, Ill.; and grandchildren Michael, Kelsey, Brady and Ainsley. Carol leaves behind many other family and friends that she loved and touched deeply.



As a resident of Sea Trail, Carol was active in many activities within her community. She was an avid player of MahJong, card games, and a member of the Sea Trail Garden Club. In addition, Carol was a voracious reader and part of the community's book club.



The family plans to have a Celebration of Life mass at St. Brendan the Navigator Roman Catholic Church, Shallotte, N.C. at a later date. In her honor, the family requests with gratitude that memorial donations be made in Carol's name to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, N.C. 28401 or

Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte.

Carol Ann Pozdol, 72, of Sunset Beach, N.C. passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020.Carol was born on April 12, 1948 in Chicago, Ill., to the late Harry and Ann Maly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother John.After 35 years in the greater Chicago area, Carol and her family relocated to Bridgewater, N.J. for 23 years. For the past 14 years, Carol was happy to call Sunset Beach her home.Carol was a dedicated wife and mother, first and foremost. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grammy. She had a beautiful, cheerful personality that endeared her to family and friends. Always willing to listen or help anyone, Carol touched the lives of so many.Surviving is her loving husband of 48 years, Michael; sons, Michael Pozdol (Cindy), of Odenton, Md., Kevin Pozdol (Stephanie) of Davidson, N.C.; brother, Thomas Maly (Frances) of Schaumburg, Ill.; and grandchildren Michael, Kelsey, Brady and Ainsley. Carol leaves behind many other family and friends that she loved and touched deeply.As a resident of Sea Trail, Carol was active in many activities within her community. She was an avid player of MahJong, card games, and a member of the Sea Trail Garden Club. In addition, Carol was a voracious reader and part of the community's book club.The family plans to have a Celebration of Life mass at St. Brendan the Navigator Roman Catholic Church, Shallotte, N.C. at a later date. In her honor, the family requests with gratitude that memorial donations be made in Carol's name to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, N.C. 28401 or www.lifecare.org. Online condolences can be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte. Published in The Brunswick Beacon on May 14, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Brunswick Beacon Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close