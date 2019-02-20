Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Carol Gail Mueller Gartner, 79, of Sunset Beach went on to join the love of her life ""Bob"" on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.



Carol was born July 5, 1939, in East Orange, N. J., daughter of the late Franz Mueller and Blanche Kurzinsky Mueller. She was a member of Beach Assembly of God Church for many years. Everyone who knew Carol knew she had an infectious, distinctive laugh that could radiate a room. She had a fabulous sense of humor that her friends dearly loved. She was lucky enough to have been married to her true love Robert ""Bob"" Gartner for 54 years. They enjoyed every minute together and were affectionately known as ""Bob and Carol."" Preceding her in death was her husband and a sister, Eugenia ""Genie"" Gargiulo.



Survivors include her daughter Patty Gilmore and husband Billy of Calabash; brother, Robert Mueller and wife Bonnie of Wharton, N. J.; three grandchildren, Michelle Close, Carolyn Shea and husband Timothy, and Grace Close; two great grandchildren, Emerson Shea and Declan Shea; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.



A Celebration of Carol's Life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 23, at Beach Assembly of God Church with Pastor John Chase officiating.



As per Carol's request, please make sure you wear bright colors to her service as to represent her bright, cheerful personality.



The family would like to thank Sunset Beach Fire and Rescue for all the support you have shown for both Bob and Carol.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made Sunset Beach Fire and Rescue, 102 Shoreline Drive West, Sunset Beach, NC 28468.



