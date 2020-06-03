Caroline (Butts) Donovan, of Calabash, N.C., died May 21, 2020. She was born in New Waterford, Nova Scotia, Canada on December 11, 1933. She was the wife of the late John M. Donovan also from New Waterford, Nova Scotia, Canada.
Caroline leaves a daughter, Linda R. Sexton, son-in-law, G. Kenneth (Ken) Sexton of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C.; and son, John J. (Joe) Donovan of Calabash, N.C. Caroline was the loving "Nana" of two very wonderful and caring grandchildren, Alyssa N. Donovan of Medford, Mass. and Ryan J. Donovan of South Boston, Mass., who were the loves of her life.
Caroline was one of 15 children, 12 girls and three boys. She was a big fan of the Boston Red Sox and a proud member of Red Sox Nation. She was an avid bingo player and could be found at her spot at the Calabash Elks Lodge every Tuesday night. She was a "mom" to many people who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish can make a donation in Caroline's name to either the Dana Farber Cancer Research Foundation (Jimmy Fund) or The American Diabetes Association, Boston, Mass. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private family prayer services.
Online condolences are encouraged and may be sent to the family at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Caroline leaves a daughter, Linda R. Sexton, son-in-law, G. Kenneth (Ken) Sexton of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C.; and son, John J. (Joe) Donovan of Calabash, N.C. Caroline was the loving "Nana" of two very wonderful and caring grandchildren, Alyssa N. Donovan of Medford, Mass. and Ryan J. Donovan of South Boston, Mass., who were the loves of her life.
Caroline was one of 15 children, 12 girls and three boys. She was a big fan of the Boston Red Sox and a proud member of Red Sox Nation. She was an avid bingo player and could be found at her spot at the Calabash Elks Lodge every Tuesday night. She was a "mom" to many people who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish can make a donation in Caroline's name to either the Dana Farber Cancer Research Foundation (Jimmy Fund) or The American Diabetes Association, Boston, Mass. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private family prayer services.
Online condolences are encouraged and may be sent to the family at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jun. 3, 2020.