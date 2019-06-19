Carolyn Diane Peavy, 67 of Supply, passed away on Wednesday, the twelfth of June, 2019, in New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Wilmington.
Diane was born in Simpsonville, S.C. on December 24, 1951, and was a daughter of the late Eunice Smith. She was a member of Beach Assembly of God in Ocean Isle Beach. Diane was a retired manager from the Waffle House, Shallotte.
Surviving are her daughter, April Sanders; fiancée Chris Wilkinson of Supply; a granddaughter, Kimberly Elizabeth Knight of Laurens, S.C.; a great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Amora Velazquez; step-children, Beth Peavy of Mooresville, Mike Peavy and wife Carla of Casar, Susan Peavy Blake of Dallas, Benjamin Peavy and wife Crystal of Cherryville, Stephen Peavy and wife Mary of Dallas, Paul Peavy and wife Kelly of Gastonia, Margaret Peavy of Mooresville, Laura Peavy Hight and husband Rusty of Lincolnton; three step-sisters, Margie Mullis, Nancy Walker, Patti Summers all of Charlotte; seventeen step-grandchildren and eleven step great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life was held at four o'clock in the afternoon on Saturday, June 15, at White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel.
Online condolences are encouraged and may be offered at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com
White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on June 20, 2019