Carolyn K. Sloop, 89, of Ocean Isle Beach went to be with the Lord on March 3, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Sloop was born May 31, 1930 in Rowan County. She was the daughter of the late Coy B. Kimball and Edith Cox Kimball.
Mrs.Sloop graduated from Catawba College in 1952 with a Bachelor's of Arts Degree. Mrs. Sloop was an elementary school teacher in various counties in North Carolina until she retired. After retirement, she continued her passion for teaching children through teaching Sunday school at various Lutheran Churches. She and her husband were charter members of St. Luke Lutheran Church where they actively served for 30 years. Mrs. Sloop enjoyed sewing, cross stitching, reading, and crossword puzzles until her eyesight failed her.
Preceding her in death was her loving husband of 62 years, Kenneth Sloop, brother William Kimball, and parents Coy and Edith Kimball.? Survivors include children Michael Sloop of Ocean Isle Beach and Lynda Miller (Scott) of Midland, N.C.; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sisters Julia Ann Freeze of Henrico, N.C. and Rebecca Gray of Greensboro, N.C.
A memorial service will be held at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Ocean Isle Beach, on Sunday March 15 at 12:30 p.m. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium. The family would like to thank Lower Cape Fear Hospice for all the wonderful care she and her husband received. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Luke Lutheran or Lower Cape Fear Hospice. You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Mar. 12, 2020