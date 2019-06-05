Carolyn Luke Black, 81, of Shallotte passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Black was born October 7, 1937, in Ocilla, Georgia. She was a member of St. James the Fisherman Episcopal Church and enjoyed being a homemaker for her family. Preceding her in death was her husband, William George Black, Sr., and five brothers.
Survivors include her children, Lydia Rivers of Shallotte, Chris Strasser and husband Jeff of Supply, and Bill Black and wife Donna of Dallas, Georgia; two sisters, Ludell Harper of Ambrose, Georgia, and Mozell Pridgen of Broxton, Georgia; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild on the way.
Inurnment will be Saturday, June 8, 2019, at one o'clock in the afternoon at St. James the Fisherman Episcopal Church in Shallotte.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on June 6, 2019