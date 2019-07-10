Carolyn "Lynn" Harris Ford, 82, of Shallotte passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She was born in Pinetops, on July 10, 1936, a daughter of the late Carl and Thelma Harris. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Ford; and a daughter, Terri Lynn Sykes.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew her. Surviving are her daughters, Tracy Ann Sykes and Anita Dianne Beatty; son, Michael Norwood Sykes; sister, Dorothy Boehm; grandchildren, Liam, Bethany, Summer, and Logan.
A visitation was held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 6, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice House of Brunswick, 1406 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, NC 28401.
On-line condolences may be sent to the family atwww.brunswickfuneraservice.com.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on July 11, 2019