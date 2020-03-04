Carolyn Marie Lewis Stanley, 74, passed away on Feb. 27, 2020.
Born in Brunswick County, N.C. on Dec. 31, 1945 Carolyn was a daughter of the late John William and Annie Dell Marie Anderson Lewis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Glenda Lewis Arnold and Shirley Fay Lewis Hinson.
Carolyn will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister and was a mother to many. Carolyn was a compassionate and kind-hearted woman with a great personality and beautiful smile. She loved traveling and made friends wherever she went. Her favorite thing to do was spend time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are a loving son, Rob Stanley of Supply; a brother, Tommy Lewis and wife Pat of Mill Creek, N.C.; two sisters, Sandra Lewis Milliken of Bolivia, and Betty Lou Lewis Clemmons of Bolivia, and five grandchildren.
At the request of the family, graveside services will be private.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Mar. 5, 2020