Michael J Fulwood
6849 Sweet Gum Road NW
Ocean Isle Beach , NC 28469
(910)-471-5441
Service Private
To be announced at a later date

Carter Blake Milligan

Carter Blake Milligan, 19 of Ash, N.C. passed away on Saturday April 18, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Carter was born in Wilmington, N.C. on October 30, 2000, to Jeffrey Carter Milligan and Carmen Potter



Surviving are his mother, Carmen Potter Smith and husband Curtis of Chester, S.C.; his father, Jeffrey Milligan and wife Janice of Ash, N.C.; maternal grandparents, Jesse Franklin and Yolanda Potter of Supply, N.C.; siblings, Jeffrey Garrett Milligan of Ash, Caroline Brook Milligan (Tanner Harris) of Chester, Cameron Patrick Milligan of Cullowhee, N.C., Carlee Grace Smith of Chester, TySean X. Smith of Gastonia, N.C., Trevor J. Smith of Temecula, Calif., Gabriell Smith of Raleigh, Bobby W. Grainger of Boiling Spring Lakes, Brianna W. Grainger of Ash, and Catherine M. Grainger of Ash. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews, Aydenn Oliver Milligan, Levi Jarrett Milligan, Blake Lee Harris, Rylan Wright and Bentley Grainger.



In light of current health and safety concerns services will be private.

The family requests with gratitude that memorial donations be made in Carter's name to the Waccamaw Fire & Rescue @ PO Box 87, Ash, N.C. 28420.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at

Michael J Fulwood funeral Service Licensee, 910-471-5441

