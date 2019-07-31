Guest Book View Sign Service Information Coastal Cremations-Carolina Shores 10180 Ocean Highway Carolina Shores , NC 28467 (910)-579-5000 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Whiteville United Methodist Church Whiteville , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Carver C. Wilson Jr. of Ash passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, in the Lower Cape Fear Hospice House surrounded by his family.

Born on April 15, 1947 in Columbus County, a son of Craven and Willie Mae

He was president of Landmark Grading in Wilmington for 30 years. His construction accomplishments were building the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, Isabel Holmes Bridge and Magnolia Greens of Leland. He was a huge NASCAR fan all his life. He had an undying love for family he showed with his granddaughters. He spent hours fishing and playing games with Maddy. And despite his lifelong distain for Ford, he bought one for Jessie on her 18th birthday because it's what she wanted. Carver always loved working, taking dirt and changing it into a masterpiece. The family fully expects to see some market downturns as a result of reduction in sales of Coca-Cola and Levi Garrett.

Surviving are his life partner, Frances Gore; two daughters Sandy Duncan (John) of Whiteville and Gina Wilson of Ash; a sister Dula Suggs (Edsel) of Tabor City; two granddaughters, Jessie (Jess-Jess) Edwards and Maddy Wilson; and adopted son for many years, Mike Jones (Daphne), as well as many co-workers as family.

A celebration of life will be held, Saturday August 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Whiteville United Methodist Church in Whiteville.

Family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to: Lower Cape Fear Hospice Brunswick House, 1406 Physicians Dr. 28401 or to: 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

Arrangements are in the care of Coastal Cremations.

Carver C. Wilson Jr. of Ash passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, in the Lower Cape Fear Hospice House surrounded by his family.Born on April 15, 1947 in Columbus County, a son of Craven and Willie Mae Smith Wilson. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by three brothers, Eric, Deris and Dellie Wilson.He was president of Landmark Grading in Wilmington for 30 years. His construction accomplishments were building the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, Isabel Holmes Bridge and Magnolia Greens of Leland. He was a huge NASCAR fan all his life. He had an undying love for family he showed with his granddaughters. He spent hours fishing and playing games with Maddy. And despite his lifelong distain for Ford, he bought one for Jessie on her 18th birthday because it's what she wanted. Carver always loved working, taking dirt and changing it into a masterpiece. The family fully expects to see some market downturns as a result of reduction in sales of Coca-Cola and Levi Garrett.Surviving are his life partner, Frances Gore; two daughters Sandy Duncan (John) of Whiteville and Gina Wilson of Ash; a sister Dula Suggs (Edsel) of Tabor City; two granddaughters, Jessie (Jess-Jess) Edwards and Maddy Wilson; and adopted son for many years, Mike Jones (Daphne), as well as many co-workers as family.A celebration of life will be held, Saturday August 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Whiteville United Methodist Church in Whiteville.Family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to: Lower Cape Fear Hospice Brunswick House, 1406 Physicians Dr. 28401 or to: 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tenn. 38105.Arrangements are in the care of Coastal Cremations. Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Aug. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Brunswick Beacon Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.