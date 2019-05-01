Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles C. Collins Jr.. View Sign Service Information LEE FUNERAL HOME 11840 Highway 90 P. O. Box 1116 Little River , SC 29566 (843)-390-2525 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary



He was born in Beckley, W.Va., on October 24, 1948, to Irene Fisher Collins and Charles C. Collins Sr., both of whom preceded him in death. Charlie or C.C. as known in his younger years, was a 1966 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and had attended Beckley College. Charlie worked as an assistant manager for G.C. Murphy Company and then worked in sales for BJW Printers and Office Supply in Beckley, W.Va. for 35 years. Charlie retired from BJW in 2003 and moved to Carolina Beach. He later moved to Carolina Shores where he resided with his wife, Violet Anne Koontz Collins. They would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this year.

In addition to his wife, Charlie is survived by his two daughters, Cheryl Collins Tyndall and her husband John of Wilmington and Ann Collins Caugh and her husband Kurt of North Myrtle Beach, S.C. Charlie has three grandsons who are the loves of his life, Drew (15), Connor (14), and Parker (9). Charlie is also survived by his brother, David Collins and his wife Wendy of Monroe as well as their four children.

Charlie was an avid sports fan especially if it involved his grandsons. He also loved fishing and working in his yard. You would never meet a kinder or more generous man than Charlie Collins. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to; PAWS – Animal Wildlife Sanctuary, Inc., P.O. Box 157 Waterloo, SC 29384

A guestbook is available at

Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.



