Charles George Bingenheimer, Jr., "Bing", 67, passed away on Nov. 3 at New Hanover Regional Memorial Hospital in Wilmington after a short battle with pneumonia and pulmonary fibrosis.
Born in Burlington on Sept. 29, 1953, he was the son of the late Charles George Bingenheimer, Sr. and Harriet Ives Bingenheimer.
A proud Eagle Scout, he graduated from Walter Williams High School and The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a BS in Business Administration. He was also a member of the Chi Phi fraternity.
Upon graduation from UNC, he began working for Thomas, Stout, Stuart, Core & Stuart, CPAs where he later became partner and met his mentor and lifelong friend, Phil Stuart. He held various vice president, controller, treasurer and chief financial officer positions throughout his long and distinguished career. He was senior vice president, treasurer and CFO of Kingsdown Inc. and had recently retired from Carolina Narrow Fabric Company in Winston-Salem where he served as executive vice president, treasurer and CFO. He was also a licensed CPA in the state of North Carolina for over 40 years.
Bing had a deep love for Christ, a strong faith and was active in many churches in Burlington before relocating to Ocean Isle where he attended Camp United Methodist Church. He loved life and never met a stranger.
He loved his "Babydoll," the beach, his family and friends, spending time with his children and grandchildren, playing golf through the years, creating spreadsheets and telling stories with his quick wit and charm to people over an occasional beverage or two at one of his favorite local bars.
Surviving are his wife, Elisabeth, of the home; sisters, Kathy B. Lafone of Charlotte, Lee B. Miller and husband Chet of Burlington; daughters, Lauren B. Smith and husband Blake of Raleigh, Nancee B. Alavi and husband, Justin, of Miami Shores, Fla.; stepdaughters Rhyan Paradee of Carolina Shores and Morgan Tandy of Raleigh; five grandchildren, Charlotte, Quinn and Wylie Smith, Charles Alavi and Eisley Paradee; five nieces and nephews; mother-in-law Phyllis G. James and an uncle Claude L. Ives of Charlotte. He is also survived by Winston, his beloved pal and faithful riding companion.
A celebration of life will be held at The Isles at 417 W 2nd St, Ocean Isle Beach on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. with The Revs. Richard Vaughn and Steve Murphy officiating. The family will receive friends after the service. All other times the family will receive friends at 1457 Cassidy Court, Ocean Isle Beach.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brunswick Family Assistance, 4600 Main St., Shallotte, NC 28470; Camp United Methodist Church, 4807 Main St., Shallotte, NC 28470; Paws-Ability, PO Box 6174, Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28469 or a charity of one's choice
.