Charlie Buffkin, 69 of Ocean Isle Beach, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, at his home.
Charlie was born in Columbus County on July 5, 1951, son of the late Clarence Buffkin and Lottie Mae Hodge Buffkin.
Charlie and his wife Phyllis lived in Laurinburg until they moved to Ocean Isle Beach in 2015 where they became members of Calabash Covenant Presbyterian Church. Charlie retired from Campbell Soup Company.
While in Laurinburg, he was a member of Laurinburg Masonic Lodge #305 where he served as Master, Coach, and as a Trustee of the lodge for five years. He also served as District Deputy Lecturer and had the pleasure of watching three nephews become involved in the Masonic Lodge and Shriners.
After moving to Ocean Isle Beach Charlie was always busy, whether it was gardening, working on a home remodel or traveling with his wife. Spending his time at the polls was one of his favorite activities. He advanced from many positions such as poll worker, machine technician, ballot coordinator, and finally, to ballot count machine operator. Charlie was looking forward to working this year's election polls.
Charlie was preceded in death by three brothers, Jack Buffkin, Joe Buffkin and Bud Buffkin, and one sister, Alice Faye "Dixie" Buffkin.
Survivors include his loving wife of 47 years, Phyllis Buffkin, of Ocean Isle Beach; sisters, Margaret Rodriguez and husband, Manuel, of Jacksonville, Fla., Susan Butler and husband, David, of Clarkton, and Barbara Green and husband, Michael, of Whiteville; brother-in-law, Marcus Lovett and wife, Cathy, of Tabor City; sister-in-law, Donna Bower and husband, Drew, of Durham; nephews, Justin, Jason, Graham, Scott, Happy, Joey, David, Matthew, Andrew, and Christian; nieces, Margie, Renee, Alicia and Faith; great nephews, Nathaniel, Gabriel, Abram, Lloyd, Zachary, Evan, Jainus, and Ryan; great nieces, Kristin, Samantha, and Zoe; great-great nephews, Dalyn and Randall; and great-great nieces, Madalyn and Ilizabeth.
A Memorial Service will be Friday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m. at White Funeral and Cremation Service Chapel, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte.
You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte.