Cherrie Pratt Hanna, 92, of Ocean Isle Beach, formerly of Wadesboro, died Thursday, Nov. 7, at Lower Cape Fear SECU Hospice House of Brunswick in Bolivia, N.C.



Cherrie was born Nov. 6, 1927 in Anson County, N.C., a daughter of the late Leo Jennings Pratt and the late Mamie Mowery Pratt. She was a graduate of Wadesboro High School and had worked at Burlington Industries and Wansona Manufacturing, both in Wadesboro.



Prior to moving to Ocean Isle Beach, she was a member of First United Methodist Church, Wadesboro and later moved her membership to Seaside United Methodist Church at Sunset Beach. While living in Wadesboro, she was active in a garden club and enjoyed working with plants and flowers. Cherrie was active in the Bent Tree Ladies Club, where she enjoyed making friends and serving in her community. She served on the hospitality team, greeting and visiting families as they moved into Bent Tree Plantation. She was an active member of a Red Hatters organization for many years.



Surviving are her son, Alan Hanna and wife, Gail of Ocean Isle Beach; her granddaughters, Sandy Singletary of Clarkton, Alison and David Deese of Angier and Melanie and Clint Walters of Wadesboro; her great-grandchildren, Triston, Andrew, Dylan, Hunter and Randi Cherrie Ann; and her sister-in-law, Laura Pratt.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Everette Hanna and her sister and brothers, Viola Diggs, Jennings Pratt, Kermit Pratt, Harold Pratt and Bobby Pratt.



The family greeted friends Saturday, Nov. 9, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Wadesboro from 11 am to noon with a graveside service following at Anson Memorial Park with Rev. Dr. Sarah Kalish officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lower Cape Fear SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane SE, Bolivia, N.C. 28422.

Published in The Brunswick Beacon from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019

