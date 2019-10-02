Cheryl Anne Kirk
Cheryl Anne Kirk, 70, of Shallotte passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center Wilmington.
She was born in Philadelphia, Pa. on Nov.11, 1948, the daughter of the late Herman Richard Montis and Jane Royal Welsh Montis. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Montis and George Montis.
Cheryl was affiliated with Bank of America for many years until her retirement. She was a member of the B.P.O. Elks in New Jersey. In her later years she moved to Flemington, N.J. and after her retirement she moved to the Shallotte area.
Surviving are her life partner, Nicholas "Nick" Gurski; three children, David Kirk of Cherry Hill, N.J., Jennifer Kirk of Jenkins Town, Pa. and Joanne Kirk of Phillipsburg, N.J.; a brother, Thomas Montis of Health, Ohio; three grandchildren, Michael Bastian and wife Caitlin, Kiersten Kirk and Louie Del Ricci, Jr.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Oct. 3, 2019