Chris Denise "Dee" Boyd, 68, of Supply, died Monday, Feb.10, 2020.
Born on May 14, 1951 in Hickory, N.C., she was a daughter of Joyce Bolick Sims, Ocean Isle Beach, and the late Glenn P. Sims.
Surviving are a daughter, Danielle Graves (Matthew), Supply; brothers, Eric Sims (Carla), Claremont, Jody Sims (Beth), Conover, and Kelly Sims (Amy), Hickory; grandchildren, Reese and Chelsea Graves; nephews, Ethan and Bailey Sims, and Eric Eason.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted on Saturday, Feb.15, at 3 p.m. in Sharon United Methodist Church by the Rev. Eddie Hill.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to the Brunswick Interagency Program at Brunswick Community College, Hwy 17, 50 College Road, NE, Bolivia, N.C. 28422.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Feb. 13, 2020