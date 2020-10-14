1/1
Claire L. Travers
Claire L. Travers, 74, of Carolina Shores, passed away at Novant Brunswick Hospital on Thursday, Oct. 1.
She was an avid golfer and a former member of Twin Hills Country Club, the Surf Club, the Thistle Golf Club and Meadowlands Golf Club.
Claire is survived by her husband of 53 years, Michael M. Travers, as well as daughter Pamela Koski, sons Jeffrey and Bryan, seven grandchildren; and a sister, Cecile Barboza.
The immediate family will have a private gathering to celebrate Claire's life.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations in her memory may be made to the Cancer Support Community, 734 15th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005.


Published in The Brunswick Beacon from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
