Clara "Claire" Lillian Winship, 90, of Sunset Beach died April 27, 2019.
Clara was born in Bergen County, N.J. on March 28, 1929, a daughter of the late Robert Stevenson and Dorothy Barenda Stevenson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Alden Winship.
She was a retired office manager of a veterinary office, and a member of the Brunswick County Newcombers Club, the National Society of Mahjong, and prior to moving to Sunset Beach, she was a member of the Woman's Club and Garden Club in New Jersey.
Surviving are sons, Robert A. Winship (Laura) of Sunset Beach and Steven A. Winship (Ann McClure) of Paramus, N.J.; brother, Robert Stevenson, Sarasota, Fla.; sister, Shirley Branna, Mahwah, N.J.; grandchildren, Ryan Winship (Marissa), Katharine Keeports (Charles) and Melissa Burachynski; great-grandchildren, Morgan, Andrew, Charlotte, Adelaide, Ethan, and Austin.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Seaside UMC, of which she was a member, officiated by the Rev. Dr. J.C. Ted Troutman, III.
Memorials may be directed to the Seaside UMC General Fund, 1300 Seaside Road, SW, Sunset Beach, NC 28468.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on May 2, 2019