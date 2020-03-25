Clark Edward Chapman, 97, passed peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020. He is survived by sister Emily Wick; Frances, his wife of 57 years; son and daughter-in-law, Clark Benjamin Chapman and Amy Mercer Chapman of Shallotte, N.C.; and their children Colton, Olivia, and Sadie; daughter and son-in-law, Jannette and Len Testa of Boone, N.C. and their four children Pete, Stephen, Mark, and Michelle; plus 11 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Chapman served as Seaman First Class in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Clark earned his B.S. in Business Administration from Youngstown State University in 1949. He worked in bookkeeping and accounting at Republic Steel (LTV) in Youngstown, Ohio until retiring during the late seventies. Clark also worked at the Easter Seals Center in Youngstown following the closures of the steel mills.
Clark was a dedicated member of the Disciples of Christ Church in Girard, Ohio for most of his life. He was also a Master Mason and member of the William Farr Masonic Lodge for over 70 years.
Mr. Chapman has been living independently with his wife in Brunswick County, N.C., and has spent much of the last 27 years either enjoying the company of his grandchildren, painting his house, sunning in a chair on the driveway, or collecting golf balls from the ponds around the golf course. He will be missed for his quiet, unassuming nature, kind heart, and dutiful service to God and country.
A memorial service will be held May 23, 2020 at 1 p.m. at White Funeral and Cremation Service, Bolivia Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Reception will follow in the funeral home's event room. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Mar. 26, 2020