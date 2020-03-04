Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clawson Lewis Ward. View Sign Service Information Michael J Fulwood 6849 Sweet Gum Road NW Ocean Isle Beach , NC 28469 (910)-471-5441 Send Flowers Obituary

Clawson Lewis Ward, 78, of Longwood, N.C. passed away on Saturday February 29, 2020 at his home and surrounded by his family.



Clawson was born in Columbus County, N.C. on March 2, 1941 to the late Luther L. and Eloise Prince Ward. He was a lifelong member of Friendship Baptist Church, Ash, N.C. where he was a Deacon, Sunday school teacher, and was Church Superintendent for 14 years. Clawson was a U.S. Air Force veteran and was a past member of the Shallotte Masonic Lodge.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Eddison Lewis Ward.

Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Mary Best Ward; three daughters, Amy W. Simmons and husband DeWayne of Ash, Julie Faulk of Longwood, Susan Ward of Longwood; a sister, Kathy W. Formyduval and husband Shelton of Ash; grandchildren, Benjamin "Ben" Simmons, Justin Simmons, Matthew Faulk and many special extended family and friends, including Mike and Lori Hughes.



Funeral services were conducted from the graveside at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 3, in the Ward Family Cemetery, Longwood, N.C. with military honors.

The family requests that memorials be made to the Hospice House of Brunswick-Lower Cape Fear Lifecare, at 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, N.C. 28422.

Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Mar. 5, 2020

