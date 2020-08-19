1/1
Colgate VanClief "Van" Fish
Colgate VanClief "Van" Fish, 95, formerly of Ocean Isle Beach, died Aug. 12, 2020.
Born in Portsmouth, NH, on Oct. 12, 1924, he was the son of the late Charles Colgate Fish, Jr. and Marie O'Rena Duquette Fish. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle Angeles Fish.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of the 45th Infantry Division, known as the "Thunderbirds", and was a Radio Engineer for the Texas Forestry Service. He spent 32 years of employment with the Government Research Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Bedford, MA.
Surviving are a step-daughter, Karen Cleaveland, St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands; two grandchildren, Alexis Cleaveland and Heath Cleaveland; two special friends and caregivers, Judy and Bob Petty, Ocean Isle Beach, NC; sister-in-law, Mary J. Fish, Maine.
No local services are planned at this time.
Online condolences may be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte.

Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory
5229 Ocean Hwy W
Shallotte, NC 28459
(910) 754-6363
