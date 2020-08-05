1/1
Connie (Fulford) Ivey
1961 - 2020
Connie Fulford Ivey, 58, of Supply went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Connie was born in Brunswick County on Nov. 3, 1961, and was the daughter of the late Bernice and Doris King Fulford. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Sabrina Parrish. She was a faithful member of Harvest Fellowship Pentecostal Church where she served in many capacities. She served as a youth minister, praise and worship leader, Sunday school teacher and assisted with the after school program. She was a teacher at West Christian Academy for several years.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald D. Ivey; two sons, Will Ivey and wife Alisha, Gerik Ivey and wife Rachel all of Supply; four grandchildren, Haylie, Alexis, Mia, Maddox; two brothers, Danny Fulford Sr. and Ronnie "Skins" Fulford Sr. of Supply.
Funeral services were held Saturday Aug.1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Harvest Fellowship Church with Pastor Tom Johnson officiating. Burial followed in the Union Chapel Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers were, Ronnie Fulford Jr., Danny Fulford Jr., Jared Ivey, Chris Ivey, Steven Parrish, Lane Green, Danie Tharp. Honorary pallbearer were Maddox Ivey.
The family received friends on Friday evening at White Funeral and Cremation Service, 603 Ocean Highway, Bolivia.
Due to health concerns with COVID 19 facial coverings and social distancing are being required for the visitation and funeral service.
You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Supply\Bolivia Chapel

Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
White Funeral and Cremation Service
AUG
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Harvest Fellowship Church
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral and Cremation Service
603 Ocean Hwy E
Bolivia, NC 28422
9107546848
July 31, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lace-Anne Mcneil
July 30, 2020
connie will be missed. we had fun growing up together. she had the voice of an angel
teak salmons
Family
July 30, 2020
teak
Family
