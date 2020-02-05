Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Corbin Lee Rogers. View Sign Service Information Boles Funeral Home 425 W. Pennsylvania Avenue Southern Pines , NC 28387 (910)-692-6262 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Boles Funeral Home 425 W. Pennsylvania Avenue Southern Pines , NC 28387 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Grace Church Southern Pines , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Corbin Lee Rogers, 20 of Carthage, passed on Friday, Jan. 31, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.



Corbin was born Feb. 23, 1999, in Pinehurst, to Jimmy Rae Rogers and Karen Faith (Key) Rogers. He joined the Carthage Fire Department as a volunteer in March of 2018, shortly before graduating from Union Pines High School. He went on to earn his firefighters certifications thru the Sandhills Community College Fire Academy. He worked part-time with the Carthage Fire Department and full time with the Spring Lake Fire Department in Cumberland County. He loved to play guitar, video games with Spencer and Jay, cooking, and old music, like the Beatles and Johnnie Cash. He is, and will always be, well loved by his family, friends, and brotherhood of firefighters.



He is survived by his parents, Jimmy and Karen Rogers of Carthage; his brother, Logan Rae Rogers of Carthage; god-sister, Kendyl Cole of Charlotte, N.C.; grandparents, Wayne and Loreen Key of Carthage and Jimmy L. Rogers of North Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Marylyn B. Rogers of Carthage; step-grandmother, Kathy W. Rogers of Wilmington, N.C.; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



A visitation was held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines. A funeral service will be held 11a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, at Grace Church in Southern Pines. Burial will follow in New Home Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in memory of Corbin Lee Rogers to the North Carolina Fallen Fire Fighter Foundation at PO Box 68, Bahama, N.C .27503

