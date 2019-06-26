Cratie "Pat" Babson Hinson
Cratie "Pat" Babson Hinson, 88, of Whiteville died Friday, June 21, 2019. She was born October 15, 1930, in Brunswick County, the daughter of the late William Albert Babson and Georgia Smith Babson. She was the widow of the late Crowell Hinson.
She is survived by a son, Anthony Crowell "Andy" Hinson of the home; four daughters, Sandra Wilkes and husband Vince of League City, Texas, Sheron Roberts and husband, Jimmy of Whiteviile, Julia Beck and husband Gerald of Shallotte, Rebecca Lamm and husband Andy of Clarendon; foster son, Randy Hutchins of the home; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at Pleasant Plains Baptist Church in Whiteville. Burial will be in the Stanley Cemetery.
Visitation was from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Peacock Funeral Home, Whiteville.
Memorials may be made to, Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 206 Warrior Trail, Whiteville, N.C. 28472.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on June 27, 2019