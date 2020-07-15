Curtis Keith Todd, 28, of Ash, N.C. passed away on Friday July 10, 2020.
Born on Nov. 24, 1991 Curtis, son of Shannon Stevens Todd of Shallotte and Albert Keith Todd of Ocean Isle Beach, was a carpenter by trade and worked for Pro 1 Builders. Curtis was a loving husband, son, father and friend who attended the New Britton Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by twin brother, Eric Lee Todd; grandmother, Ruth Ann Grainger; great-grandparents, Lora and Joe Inman, Mack and Mildred Stevens, Cassie Floyd, along with Albert and Thelma Todd.
Surviving are his mother, Shannon Todd (Ottrue Evans) of Shallotte; father, Albert K. Todd, (Denise) of Ocean Isle Beach; stepmother, Michelle Hines, (Steve) of Ocean Isle Beach; loving wife of 12 years, Brittney Freeman; his three adoring children, Jonathan, Erik and Sophia Todd. Also surviving are a brother, Brandon Todd; stepbrother, Christopher Delaney; two sisters, Nevaeh Stevens, Kristin Leanna Abel; maternal grandparents, Cheryl and Bill Wilson of Virginia, Charles and Frankie Stevens of Ocean Isle Beach; paternal grandfather, Albert Lee Todd, Jr. of Ocean Isle Beach; aunts and uncles, Shawn C. Stevens and wife Sarah of Sunset Beach, Misty McKeithan and husband Anthony of Shallotte, Sharon "Sissy" Todd of Ash; and several special cousins, along with a very special lady, "Mimi," Diane Inman.
You are cordially invited to a time of visitation with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday July 17, 2020 in the New Britton Baptist Church, Ash, N.C.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. in the afternoon of Saturday July 18, in New Britton Baptist Church. You are invited to share fond memories with the family following the services in the church fellowship hall with refreshments.
