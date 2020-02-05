Cynthia Dianne King Carter, 63, of Ocean Isle Beach, passed away on Feb. 3. Dianne was born on March 5,1956, to the late Malcolm and Prudie Teague King.
Dianne was a simple lady who deeply loved her family and most always had a smile on her face. She had attended Jennies Branch Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Rose Michelle Carter, and a brother, Marvin King.
Surviving are a son, David Carter and wife Chelsea of Ocean Isle Beach; a daughter, Jessica Carter of Ash; their father, William "Billy" Carter of Ash; a sister, Debbie King Condrey and husband Keith of Ocean Isle Beach; a brother, Samuel Eugene King and wife Gina Floyd King; three grandchildren, Kasey, Layla and Hayley Carter.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday Feb. 16, in the Jennies Branch Baptist Church. Private inurnment will be in the Jennies Branch Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of traditional remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that donations be made in her name to the .
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Feb. 6, 2020