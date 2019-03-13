Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Her skill as a seamstress served her well in helping to support her parents and two brothers. In addition to being a wonderful mother and wife, she had used this skill to make her own clothes and later provided her a career in retail fashion. She was a stay-at-home mom while any of the boys were at home; the three sons are testimony to her efforts. She was always active with the church. In N.C., she was active in welcoming new visitors and with several committees. Also served Meals on Wheels, and the Thrift Store. Mobility challenges limited her the last few years with us, but never dampened her stout spirit.

Danice is survived by her husband of 63 years, Conrad "Connie" Stout of Sunset Beach, N.C.; her brother Frank Mladinov (Mary) of New Jersey, her sons Bill (Leslie) of Virginia, Roger of North Carolina, and Mark (Laura) of California; her grandson Riley Stout of Missouri and granddaughter Laurel Stout, of Virginia, sister-in-law Joyce Stout of Pennsylvania, and a host of beloved nephews and nieces and their families as well as relatives in Croatia. She was predeceased by her parents, Anton and Marija Mladinov, and brother Thomas.

A memorial service will be planned for the spring in Sunset Beach. Tributes may be posted at

Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte





STOUT, Danica (Danice), 89, of Sunset Beach passed away on March 6, 2019. Born in Croatia (then Yugoslavia), she came to the U.S. as the oldest sibling with her mother and two brothers during (and after) World War II. They escaped at night in 1944 by boat first to Italy and then to Egypt where they spent three years living in a tent. During this time her father was a merchant mariner and was able to settle in NYC. In 1947 he was able to bring his family to him. She met her husband-to-be, Conrad, at a restaurant on 34th St in NYC. Married on Easter Sunday; redeemed on Ash Wednesday.Her skill as a seamstress served her well in helping to support her parents and two brothers. In addition to being a wonderful mother and wife, she had used this skill to make her own clothes and later provided her a career in retail fashion. She was a stay-at-home mom while any of the boys were at home; the three sons are testimony to her efforts. She was always active with the church. In N.C., she was active in welcoming new visitors and with several committees. Also served Meals on Wheels, and the Thrift Store. Mobility challenges limited her the last few years with us, but never dampened her stout spirit.Danice is survived by her husband of 63 years, Conrad "Connie" Stout of Sunset Beach, N.C.; her brother Frank Mladinov (Mary) of New Jersey, her sons Bill (Leslie) of Virginia, Roger of North Carolina, and Mark (Laura) of California; her grandson Riley Stout of Missouri and granddaughter Laurel Stout, of Virginia, sister-in-law Joyce Stout of Pennsylvania, and a host of beloved nephews and nieces and their families as well as relatives in Croatia. She was predeceased by her parents, Anton and Marija Mladinov, and brother Thomas.A memorial service will be planned for the spring in Sunset Beach. Tributes may be posted at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Seaside United Methodist Church Organ Fund at 1300 Seaside Rd., Sunset Beach, NC 28468.Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte Funeral Home Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory

5229 Ocean Hwy W

Shallotte , NC 28459

(910) 754-6363 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Mar. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Brunswick Beacon Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close