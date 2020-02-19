Darlene Fonda-Reed, 80 of Supply died Tuesday Feb.11, at Autumn Care of Shallotte.
She was born March 30, 1939 in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of the late Frank Fonda and Viola Miller Fonda and was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Reed; a sister, Jeanette Prevatt; a brother, Richard Fonda; a son-in-law, Dennis Wilczynski and a special pet named "Skip."
Darlene was an avid bowler and was a member of the Lady's Day Out Bowling League at the Brunswick County Bowling Center.
Surviving are her three daughters, Mona Lodestro and husband, Vince of Chicago, Ill., Maria Wilczynski of Supply, and Antoinette Callangan and husband, Joseph of Chicago, Ill.; five grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Bob Prevatt of Supply, and a host of nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life was held 2 p.m. Sunday Feb. 16, at Brunswick Funeral Service Shallotte Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to
www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.Brunswick Funeral Service Shallotte Chapel
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Feb. 20, 2020