Darrell Athern Woods
Darrell Athern Woods Sr., 80, of Supply died Monday, July 8, 2019, at his home.
Mr. Woods was born March 21, 1939, in Gaston County, son of the late Dewey Woods and Elizabeth Payne Woods. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Mr. Woods was preceded in death by a sister, Sheila Woods; and brother, Virgil Woods.
Survivors include his children, Darrell A. Woods Jr. of Supply, Saundra Woods Teal of Supply, Jerry Woods of Shallotte, and Susan Woods of Supply; three brothers, Jerry Woods of Gastonia, Reid Woods of Dallas, and Randy Woods of Gastonia; two sisters, Nina Paysour of Gastonia and Shara Day of Gastonia; four grandchildren, Amber, Ashley, Crystal and Christopher; and two great-grandchildren, Logan and Mackenzie.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte Chapel.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon from July 17 to July 18, 2019