|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darrell Dean Garner.
Staff Sergeant Darrell Dean Garner, U.S. Army, Ret., 80, of Supply, passed away on Friday, March, 29, 2019.
A son of the late Elmer and Annie Garner, he was born in Seagrove on February 5, 1939. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Patrick Todd Garner; and two brothers, John David Garner and Homer Ray Garner.
Darrell joined the U.S. Army at the young age of 17 and he proudly devoted more than 20 years of service, serving three tours in Vietnam and three tours in Germany. He was married to the love of his life, Clara on October 19, 1957 and they had three sons together. He enjoyed the outdoors, including hunting and fishing. He loved his children, grandchildren and the many furry companions he had over the years. Darrell was a hard worker and full of integrity.
Surviving is his wife of 61 years, Clara; sons, Wayne Garner and wife, Wrena, of Gatlinburg, Tenn., Michael Garner and wife Deanna of Supply; grandchildren, Daniel and wife Melinda, Lauren, Danielle, and Kaitlin; and great grandchildren, Caleb and Ian.
A memorial service with military honors will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in Brunswick Funeral Service Chapel in Shallotte.
Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory
5229 Ocean Hwy W
Shallotte, NC 28459
(910) 754-6363
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Apr. 4, 2019