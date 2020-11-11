1/
Daryl Barnes Inman
Daryl Barnes Inman, 64, died Nov. 6.
Daryl was born Feb. 16, 1954, and was preceded in death by his parents, Jarvis and Ada Lea King Inman; three sisters, Marietta Barrineau, Glenda Danford and Delores Stocks; and his nephew, Mark Allen Stocks Jr.
He is survived by his sister; Darissa and husband, Keith, and her son, Blake Thompson and wife Holden; aunt Lela Mae Ezzell; two nieces, Pam Warner and Crystal Danford; three nephews, Derek Danford, Mark Stocks and Micah Long.
Graveside service at Inman Cemetery, Monday, Nov. 9, at 2 p.m.
You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte Chapel.

Published in The Brunswick Beacon from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Inman Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral and Cremation Service
3660 Express Drive
Shallotte, NC 28470
9107543333
