Daryl Barnes Inman, 64, died Nov. 6.
Daryl was born Feb. 16, 1954, and was preceded in death by his parents, Jarvis and Ada Lea King Inman; three sisters, Marietta Barrineau, Glenda Danford and Delores Stocks; and his nephew, Mark Allen Stocks Jr.
He is survived by his sister; Darissa and husband, Keith, and her son, Blake Thompson and wife Holden; aunt Lela Mae Ezzell; two nieces, Pam Warner and Crystal Danford; three nephews, Derek Danford, Mark Stocks and Micah Long.
Graveside service at Inman Cemetery, Monday, Nov. 9, at 2 p.m.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte Chapel.