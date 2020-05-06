Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Anders Strom. View Sign Service Information Coastal Cremations - Carolina Shores 10180 Ocean Highway Carolina Shores , NC 28467 (910)-579-5000 Celebration of Life To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Obituary

David Anders Strom, 66, of Calabash died at his home Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

After retiring from UPS in New Jersey, Dave and his wife Rose moved to Calabash in 2011. Dave's hobbies were photography and working in his flower beds. He also enjoyed spending time with his best buddy Frank Farmer, playing cards, going to the movies and road trips. They were inseparable. Dave will be known for his quick wit, and his infectious smile and compassionate spirit.



Dave is preceded in death by his parents, Walter R. Strom and Kathren E. Strom of Arizona and an older brother, Steven Strom. Surviving is his wife, Rose Strom of 34 years; a brother Daniel Strom and sister-in-law, Maureen Strom. He also leaves behind his sons of the heart, Marcos Jato and Ivan Jato; and daughter-in-law, Jessica Jato; and grandson Orion Jato. He also leaves behind several cousins, nieces and nephews. And lastly his fur babies, Ebony, Macee and Ally.



A Celebration of Life is planned at a later date. Condolences can be made to Coastal Cremations. Arrangements are in the care of Coastal Cremations, Carolina Shores, N.C.



