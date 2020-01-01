|
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
David Byron Kelley, 82, "has flown West" and passed peacefully Saturday, Dec. 28, surrounded by family. He was born March 23, 1937, in St. Louis, Mo., to the late Dr. Gilbert Byron Kelley and Wilma McKee Kelley. He is predeceased by a brother, Kim Kelley.
Dave was the eldest of the Kelley boys and is survived by brothers Terry Kelley (Mary) of Ledgewood, N.J., Tim Kelley (Donna) of Savannah, Mo., Pat Kelley (Nancy) of Lee's Summit, Mo., and Kevin Kelley (Karol) of St. Joseph, Mo.
In addition to his brothers, he is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jan Edmonds Kelley; children, David Byron Kelley, Jr. (Clara) of New York City, Chris Kelley (Sigrid) of Long Island City, N.Y., Jennifer Pezzimenti (Luke) of Portland, Ore., Heather Holbrook (Kenneth Krawcheck) of Holden Beach, and Molly Cherry (Matt) of Raleigh; grandchildren, Henry, Ciara, Arianna, Jeremy, Jackson, Charles, Annabelle and Willia; as well as numerous friends, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Dave never tired of telling stories of the many adventures with his family and friends in his hometown of Savannah, Mo. He was a helper and a role model throughout his life. An Eagle Scout, he was a member of the BSA Tribe of Mic-O-Say, and a scout master. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Animal Agriculture from the University of Missouri, Columbia and was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. He loved sports including golf, surfing, water skiing, and football (he played for MIZZOU).
After graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force, serving as a Captain flying the C-124 Globemaster during the Vietnam War and was stationed at Hickam Air Force Base in Honolulu, Hawaii. Immediately following his military service, he was hired by Braniff International in 1967 before joining Piedmont Airlines in 1983. Piedmont became USAirways and he retired as Captain in 1997. In retirement Dave flew the Cessna Citation as a private jet pilot for three more years.
Dave and Jan moved from High Point, to Lockwood Folly near Holden Beach in 2002.
The funeral service will be held at the Holden Beach Chapel on Friday, Jan. 10 at 1 p.m. Reception immediately following.
In Dave's honor, donations may be made to the https://www.alz.org/ or to the .
Shared memories and expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Supply/Bolivia Chapel
Frances Eleanor Lund
Frances Eleanor Lund, 82, of Leland, N.C., died Dec.13. Frances was born in New York City on June 30,1937, daughter to John and Eleanor Aquaro, and raised in Perth Amboy, N.J. She was predeceased by her husband Christopher Robert Lund, Sr., and her son, Christopher Robert Lund, Jr. Surviving are her daughter Natalie Angela Lund Owens of Lovettsville, Va.; a sister, Antoinette Aquaro of Venice, Fla.; four grandchildren, Charles E. Langston, Jr. and Dillon C. Owens of Lovettsville, Va., Sondra Lund LeCours of Enfield, Conn., and Michael Lund of East Windsor, Conn.; and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at All Saints Church, Hampstead, N.C. on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St Jude Children's Hospital.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jan. 2, 2020
