David C.G. (Jerry) Hamilton of Holden Beach died on July 2, 2019, at home at the age of 75. Born November 30, 1943, in Southport to Air Force Sgt. Major Clarence Ford (Tony) Hamilton and Ida Mae Hamilton.
He is survived by his sister, Sylvia Ludlum; children, Brian, Justin and Marian; and grandchildren, Sebastian, Eva, Ewan and Silas; and their families; along with partner Annette (Toni) Engel; and was predeceased by sister Nancy.
David was educated at the United States Air Forces in Europe High School, Dreux, France, and later as a part of the United States Navy Cryptographic Intelligence, with a Bachelors in Science in Psychology from University of San Francisco, and a Masters in Div. and Adult Counseling from the Holy Order of MANS Seminary. During his service in the Navy he received the National Defense Service Medal and Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal.
Throughout his life he enjoyed several careers, including naval officer, reverend, professional soccer referee, writer, business broker, board member, small business owner, cellular pioneer, and time management trainer. His hobbies included marathon running, writing, travel, horticulture, technology and motivational speaking.
In lieu of flowers, David requested that you spend several minutes performing an unrequested act of kindness and compassion for those you love.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on July 11, 2019