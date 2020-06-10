Some times I would meet Dave and have breakfast at the Waffle House , EARLY in the morning on his way to work just to talk. He was a Christian and helped me with my Faith a lot. Mostly by example in the way he lived, sober and content. Well every one knew him of course. I told him he should run for Mayor as every where you went with Dave every one knew and loved him. I'd invite myself to his family get togethers at his house just to hang out with his family, Dave, Desiree, Sydney, Jordan because they are always so kind. He is one of the most positive influences in my life. I say is and not was because Dave will always be with all of us in Spirit forever.
Sincerely. Rodney Thomasson
David Charles Blair, 47 of Shallotte, N.C., a loving husband, father and friend passed away on Monday June 1, 2020 in New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Wilmington, N.C.
David was born Aug. 8, 1972 in Fulton County, Ga. to Francis L. Blair and Carolyn L. (Blair) Morris. He is survived by his loving wife Desiree; children, Sydney and Jordan; his mother, Carolyn of Palm Harbor, Fla.; brothers, Frank and Kenneth of Florida; and a sister, Cheryl of Colorado.
After high school, David joined the U.S. Navy as a corpsman. When leaving the Navy, he was a Petty Officer First Class and served during the Gulf War. After serving his country, he received a well-rounded education and became an expert in landscape architecture and design. He was employed with the Town of Shallotte until his death. David had a passion for the earth and the people who live on it. He loved to make God's planet beautiful with flowers and he combined his two favorite hobbies to create extraordinary art. His works were admired not only by friends and family but also by all who passed by the places he worked. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile and his compassionate spirit. He will truly be missed by all who knew him but will never be forgotten.
A memorial gathering was held Saturday June 6, 2020 at 9 a.m. at the Mulberry Park, Shallotte, N.C. Social distancing was the order of the day.
Online condolences are encouraged and may be sent to the family at www.fulwoodfuneralservice.com
Michael J Fulwood Funeral Service Licensee, 910-471-5441
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jun. 10, 2020.