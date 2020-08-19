David Lee Cichy, 70, of Calabash, died Aug. 16, 2020.
He was born in Baltimore on Sept. 14, 1949, a son of the late Marion Lawrence Cichy and Anna Sullen Cichy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Cichy, and a sister, Joan Gilbert.
He was a member of the Crow Creek Men's League.
Surviving are his wife, Gail Brannen Cichy; daughters, Kelly Sieglein (Bud), Baltimore, MD, and Shawn Cichy-Chervek (Tom), Sykesville, MD; grandchild, Danielle Chervek; special nephew, Philip Knight and nieces, Kerry Stachura, Donna Krabitz, and Peggy Gilbert.
The family requests any memorials be sent to the National Multiple Sclerosis, NC Chapter, 9801 Southern Pines Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28273.
Services will be announced at a later date.
