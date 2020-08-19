1/1
David Lee Cichy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Lee Cichy, 70, of Calabash, died Aug. 16, 2020.
He was born in Baltimore on Sept. 14, 1949, a son of the late Marion Lawrence Cichy and Anna Sullen Cichy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Cichy, and a sister, Joan Gilbert.
He was a member of the Crow Creek Men's League.
Surviving are his wife, Gail Brannen Cichy; daughters, Kelly Sieglein (Bud), Baltimore, MD, and Shawn Cichy-Chervek (Tom), Sykesville, MD; grandchild, Danielle Chervek; special nephew, Philip Knight and nieces, Kerry Stachura, Donna Krabitz, and Peggy Gilbert.
The family requests any memorials be sent to the National Multiple Sclerosis, NC Chapter, 9801 Southern Pines Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28273.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory
5229 Ocean Hwy W
Shallotte, NC 28459
(910) 754-6363
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved