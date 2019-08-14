David Lee Tyree
David Lee Tyree, 77, of Ash, formerly of Burgaw, died August 7, 2019.
Born in Columbus County on August 17, 1941, he was the son of the late D.L. Tyree and Alpha Wright T. Russ. He retired from Duke Energy Corp. and was an avid fisherman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Douglas Leon Tyree; his step-father, Dennis Russ; brothers, Clem Russ, Dorsey Russ, Ottis Russ; and sister, Irene Grainger.
Surviving are his wife, Priscilla Hewett "PeeWee" Tyree; son, Alan Tyree (Candy), Ash; sisters, Betty Grainger, Ash, Nelda Thorsen (Richard), Shallotte, Gloria Hughes (Dwight), Ash, and Jane Nofsinger (George), New Bern; grandchildren, Zack, Kain, Cassie, Caleb (Melenna), and Coby; great-granddaughter, Isabella Marie.
Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, August 12, in the chapel of Brunswick Funeral Service by the Rev. Tom Canady, the Rev. Jeff Russ, and the Rev. Jason Benton. Burial followed in Longwood Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday, August 11, at the funeral home.
Casket bearers were Zack Tyree, Kain Tyree, Caleb Tyree, Coby Tyree, Austin Thorsen, Jesse Robinson and Dave Andrews.
Online condolences may be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Aug. 15, 2019